Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Lympo has a market cap of $1.11 million and $58,918.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HADAX, Fatbtc and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.02537389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, IDEX, Kucoin, Allbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.