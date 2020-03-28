M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,796,800 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 27th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 745,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

