Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 941,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 172,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.50. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $564,290.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

