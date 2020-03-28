Magnum Price Tops $0.0002 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.02509329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00042970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.