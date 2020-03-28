Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0010

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Maincoin has a market cap of $290,754.48 and $4,900.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.04879840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00065006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036814 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

