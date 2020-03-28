Man Group plc Acquires 235,787 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 153.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,787 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of HollyFrontier worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.49. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.