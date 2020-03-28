Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 1,108,960 ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,108,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.92% of ArQule at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter worth $12,371,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ArQule by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 289,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ArQule by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARQL. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of ARQL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. ArQule, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

