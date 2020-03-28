Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 604.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,475 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.56% of Corelogic worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corelogic by 61.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Corelogic by 81.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Corelogic by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Corelogic by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $440,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

