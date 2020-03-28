Man Group plc Boosts Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 1.08% of Forward Air worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 603.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $49.47 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

