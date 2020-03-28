Man Group plc Buys 18,776 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.