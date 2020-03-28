Man Group plc Buys 39,522 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 221.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $322.41 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.66 and a 1-year high of $413.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

