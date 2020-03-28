Man Group plc Buys 580,010 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 316.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,354 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,010,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,279 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

