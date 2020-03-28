Man Group plc Cuts Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208,295 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 1.33% of Brinker International worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Brinker International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,065,000.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

