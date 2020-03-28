Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,242 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.62% of Watts Water Technologies worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of WTS opened at $80.71 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTS. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.