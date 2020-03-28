Man Group plc Has $19.73 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,389 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Altice USA worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 95,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 707,731 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

