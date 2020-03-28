Man Group plc Has $19.79 Million Stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,866 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.00% of Vector Group worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vector Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vector Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,433,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

