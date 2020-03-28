Man Group plc Has $20.07 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

NYSE:LLY opened at $134.11 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

