Man Group plc Has $21.34 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $21,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

