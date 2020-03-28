Man Group plc Has $21.55 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,484 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.43% of Portland General Electric worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after acquiring an additional 349,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.