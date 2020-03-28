Man Group plc Has $21.69 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.