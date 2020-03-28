Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

