Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Align Technology worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,531,000 after buying an additional 394,948 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,199,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,842,000 after buying an additional 175,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average of $239.86. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.