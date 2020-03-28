Man Group plc Purchases 191,743 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Man Group plc boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 331.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,743 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.45% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 in the last three months. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.