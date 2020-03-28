Man Group plc Purchases 465,419 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 372.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,419 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.69% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 81,160 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 144,893 shares during the period. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

