Man Group plc Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.38% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAN opened at $53.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from to in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

