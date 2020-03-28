Man Group plc Sells 518,570 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,570 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after buying an additional 61,187 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,049,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,878,000 after buying an additional 1,253,441 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

