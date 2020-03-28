Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 783.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,682 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.91% of Manhattan Associates worth $97,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

