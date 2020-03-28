Manna (MANNA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a total market cap of $226,717.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,658,535 coins and its circulating supply is 656,918,737 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

