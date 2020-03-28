Manna Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Manna has a market cap of $226,717.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.71 or 0.99293136 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,658,535 coins and its circulating supply is 656,918,737 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.