MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.06 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $222.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

