Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 40,799,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,357,000 after purchasing an additional 547,881 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,099,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,469,000 after purchasing an additional 933,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $432,646,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,911,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

