Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 27th total of 416,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $109,015.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 160,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $627,549.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,168,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,514 over the last 90 days. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 292,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,122. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

