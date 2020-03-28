Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 27th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,473. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPX. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marine Products from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

