Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,382,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.98. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

