Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Short Interest Up 29.9% in March

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,429,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 27th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,948. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

