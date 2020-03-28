Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 50,953 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

