Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 52,437 Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 174,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Momo by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Momo’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.