Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.73% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

