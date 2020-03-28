Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Primo Water worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,960,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 419,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Primo Water by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Primo Water by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC cut shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

