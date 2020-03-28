Marshall Wace LLP Buys 110,707 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 393.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 944,433 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 476,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 369,894 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $698.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.84. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

