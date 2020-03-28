Marshall Wace LLP Buys 193,542 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 1,063.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.75% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM opened at $6.56 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.01.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,874.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOM. B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

