Marshall Wace LLP Buys 40,919 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 294.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of United States Cellular worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 57,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 39,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 9,910.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 105,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM opened at $29.82 on Friday. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USM. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

