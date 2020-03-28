Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.