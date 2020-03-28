Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 11,066 Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,434,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 539.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

