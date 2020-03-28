Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 117,602 GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of GasLog Partners LP Unit at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 203,269 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. TheStreet cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

