Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 2,991 Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $588.42.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $459.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

