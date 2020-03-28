Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 30,548 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,638,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,361 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,176,000 after acquiring an additional 998,450 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

