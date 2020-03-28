Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

