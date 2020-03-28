Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,609 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

