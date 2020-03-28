Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,316 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of HealthStream worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthStream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSTM stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

